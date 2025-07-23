Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 680.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 26th. HSBC set a $436.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $12,294,648.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,069,185.96. This represents a 32.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $36,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,760,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,461,006.13. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $350.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.51 and a 200 day moving average of $335.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.