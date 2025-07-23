Choreo LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Shares of PFM stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

