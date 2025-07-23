Guidance Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Guidance Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.41. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.