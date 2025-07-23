Guidance Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 306.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 142.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Champion Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Champion Homes by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Champion Homes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 244,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SKY. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Champion Homes Price Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $116.49.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Champion Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Champion Homes announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Champion Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.