PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,364 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 24.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 37.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.26. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

