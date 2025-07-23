Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.67.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ITW stock opened at $260.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

