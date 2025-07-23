Garner Asset Management Corp Makes New $467,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,625 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

