Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $268,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 53.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.10.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $3,322,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,181.25. The trade was a 45.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. This trade represents a 49.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,775 shares of company stock worth $29,596,059. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $181.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $182.06.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

