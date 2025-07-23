Guidance Capital Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $502.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $455.14 and a 200-day moving average of $404.92. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $504.83.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

