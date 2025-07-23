PFG Advisors Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $358.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.57.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $319.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.83. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $330.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 209,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,959,880. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $306,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,618.65. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

