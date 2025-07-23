Choreo LLC Sells 2,270 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Duke Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.14. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $125.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

