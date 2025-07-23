Garner Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,232,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 834.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Evergy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of EVRG opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.