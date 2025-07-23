HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after purchasing an additional 756,937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $6,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Fermium Researc raised PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

NYSE:PPG opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day moving average is $111.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.81%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

