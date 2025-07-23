HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $96,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $74,180,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,704,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 995,043 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 627,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 444,307 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AOS opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. A. O. Smith Corporation has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

