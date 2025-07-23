HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $553,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 620,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,797,000 after buying an additional 53,741 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

