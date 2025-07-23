Ignite Planners LLC Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $210.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.21 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

