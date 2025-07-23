Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 16.49.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 76,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $6,594,505.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,796,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,146,013.57. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,857. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

