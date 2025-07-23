Efficient Advisors LLC Takes $423,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $222.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.40. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $169.02 and a one year high of $234.36. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point set a $260.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
