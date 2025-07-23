Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,232 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $189.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.20 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.37.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.