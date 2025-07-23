Efficient Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,965,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000.

DISV opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

