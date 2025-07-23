Head-To-Head Survey: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

CNFinance has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -3.51% -1.62% -1.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

20.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CNFinance and Zillow Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $205.99 million 0.25 $5.26 million $0.31 2.39 Zillow Group $2.24 billion 8.33 -$112.00 million ($0.34) -226.97

CNFinance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CNFinance and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zillow Group 1 10 12 0 2.48

Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $82.45, suggesting a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than CNFinance.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

