Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:SO opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.