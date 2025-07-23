Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Amgen by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $305.69 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.56. The firm has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

