Brokerages Set Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price at $33.20

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

