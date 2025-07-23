Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Lowered by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.8% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,176,000 after acquiring an additional 232,733 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,873,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 77,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 68,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of VHT stock opened at $246.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.52.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

