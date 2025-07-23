Readystate Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 287,000 Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 287,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Readystate Asset Management LP owned about 0.47% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.15 million, a P/E ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.81. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $84.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.