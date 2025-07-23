Readystate Asset Management LP Trims Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Readystate Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,303 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 159,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,807 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,133,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000.

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

