Kraft Heinz (KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.06%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

