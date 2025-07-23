Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Bought by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 520.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $504.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $105.96.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($4.86). The firm had revenue of $742.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.49 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.54) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

