Teramo Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Shell comprises 0.1% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Shell by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Shell by 755.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 85,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 75,781 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Shell by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 94,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $210.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. Santander lowered Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

