Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

