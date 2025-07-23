Readystate Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 102,363 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30,300.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 72.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 189,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,560.89. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 261,473 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $6,719,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,489,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,471,746.10. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,276,809 shares of company stock worth $31,561,623. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

