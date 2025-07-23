Readystate Asset Management LP Has $1.40 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Readystate Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,953,606 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,472,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,465,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,831,000 after buying an additional 3,637,041 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 492,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $48,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,686.80. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,977.34. The trade was a 42.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.65% and a negative return on equity of 91.85%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

