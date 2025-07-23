Maestria Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Maestria Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Magnite accounts for about 5.1% of Maestria Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Maestria Partners LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Magnite worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 76.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,064,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 366,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,166,800. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 36,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $754,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 443,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,911.60. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,227 shares of company stock worth $18,854,021 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of Magnite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Magnite

Magnite Stock Down 5.4%

MGNI opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.96. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $25.27.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.18 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.