Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 899.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 106.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,318.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

