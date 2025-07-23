Comparing TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) & Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR)

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) and TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenfire Resources and TXNM Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenfire Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 TXNM Energy 0 4 4 0 2.50

TXNM Energy has a consensus price target of $54.86, indicating a potential downside of 3.87%. Given TXNM Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than Greenfire Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greenfire Resources and TXNM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenfire Resources 23.73% 23.94% 14.93% TXNM Energy 10.13% 9.09% 2.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenfire Resources and TXNM Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenfire Resources $600.67 million 0.51 $88.61 million $1.85 2.37 TXNM Energy $1.97 billion 2.68 $242.68 million $2.25 25.36

TXNM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Greenfire Resources. Greenfire Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TXNM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TXNM Energy beats Greenfire Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

