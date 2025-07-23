Analyzing TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE)

JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) and TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares JE Cleantech and TPI Composites’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A TPI Composites -16.57% N/A -24.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of JE Cleantech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of JE Cleantech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of TPI Composites shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JE Cleantech $14.11 million 0.40 $30,000.00 N/A N/A TPI Composites $1.33 billion 0.03 -$240.71 million ($4.78) -0.19

JE Cleantech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPI Composites.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for JE Cleantech and TPI Composites, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 0.00 TPI Composites 2 5 1 1 2.11

TPI Composites has a consensus target price of $2.01, suggesting a potential upside of 117.06%. Given TPI Composites’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Risk & Volatility

JE Cleantech has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPI Composites has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPI Composites beats JE Cleantech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, restaurants, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and inflight catering service provider, as well as general cleaning services for food courts and hawker centers. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

