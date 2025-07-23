Kidder Stephen W Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $701.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $647.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $726.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

