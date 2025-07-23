Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 1,025 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 112,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $3,890,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.33.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $270.51 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.96 and a 1 year high of $274.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.33%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

