Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $12.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

