StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,904 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group makes up about 1.3% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of StoneX Group worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 74,100.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 78.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 4,057.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $98,718.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,243,496.25. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 10,470 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $902,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,178.86. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,534,329. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

