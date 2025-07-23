Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,730 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. ePlus comprises about 0.7% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of ePlus worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Shares of PLUS opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

