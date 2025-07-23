Kidder Stephen W Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 576.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $298.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $139.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

