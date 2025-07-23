Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 4,341 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider William Guyer sold 32,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $2,392,872.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $406,970.79. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 26,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,917,995.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 85,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,477.06. This trade represents a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,592 shares of company stock worth $18,071,616. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 0.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

