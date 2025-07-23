HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 224 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.6%

PEG opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.83 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

