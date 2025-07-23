HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $804,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in NVR by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 15.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 7.1%

NVR stock opened at $7,899.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7,299.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,393.24. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

