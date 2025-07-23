GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $244.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.64 and its 200 day moving average is $231.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

