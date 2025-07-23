Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,073,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,327,000 after purchasing an additional 584,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in DraftKings by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $7,944,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,155,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,188,567.90. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $4,594,765.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,765,000. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 589,404 shares of company stock worth $22,639,746 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.