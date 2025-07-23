J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,720 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 177.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

