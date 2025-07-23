J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 656 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,693,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 186,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,307,590.40. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles A. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $2,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 119,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,231.70. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,949 shares of company stock worth $25,737,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $145.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

